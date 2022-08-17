iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) Shares Sold by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance lessened its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance owned about 0.06% of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter.

NYF opened at $53.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.96 and a 200-day moving average of $53.87. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $51.63 and a 12-month high of $58.47.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

