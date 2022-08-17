iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Stock Position Increased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 138,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,910 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $23,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWD. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $161.15 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $139.96 and a 52-week high of $171.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.34.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

