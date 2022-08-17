iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by SVB Investment Services Inc.

SVB Investment Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 0.7% of SVB Investment Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. SVB Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $4.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $259.10. The stock had a trading volume of 29,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,657. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.10. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $218.00 and a twelve month high of $292.05.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.