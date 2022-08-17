iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Raised by Trek Financial LLC

Trek Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,345 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.5% of Trek Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,187,247,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,521,726,000 after buying an additional 6,052,912 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,022,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,167,039,000 after buying an additional 5,158,468 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10,280.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,033,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,749,000 after buying an additional 3,003,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,020,759,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $3.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $429.02. 212,094 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,033,252. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $395.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $418.85. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $364.03 and a 52-week high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

