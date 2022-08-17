iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by O Brien Wealth Partners LLC

O Brien Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.2% of O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of IVV traded down $3.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $428.42. The stock had a trading volume of 104,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,033,252. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $395.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $418.85. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $364.03 and a 52 week high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

