iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:ITOS)

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for iTeos Therapeutics in a report released on Thursday, August 11th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the company will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.65. The consensus estimate for iTeos Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $2.44 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for iTeos Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.37) EPS.
Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on iTeos Therapeutics from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.
iTeos Therapeutics Price Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iTeos Therapeutics
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 106.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,331,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,203,000 after buying an additional 1,718,085 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 124.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,711,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,089,000 after buying an additional 948,540 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $14,271,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 39.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,476,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,499,000 after purchasing an additional 415,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 146.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 559,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,522,000 after purchasing an additional 332,625 shares in the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About iTeos Therapeutics
Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.
