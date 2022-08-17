ITM Power (LON:ITM) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $277.04

Shares of ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 277.04 ($3.35) and traded as low as GBX 237.50 ($2.87). ITM Power shares last traded at GBX 250.40 ($3.03), with a volume of 1,956,809 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ITM. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.25) price target on shares of ITM Power in a report on Friday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on ITM Power from GBX 225 ($2.72) to GBX 185 ($2.24) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 470 ($5.68) price target on shares of ITM Power in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 370 ($4.47) target price on ITM Power in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 472 ($5.70).

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.89. The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 205.42 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 276.81.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

