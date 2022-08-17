Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Shares Gap Down to $10.06

Shares of Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at 10.06, but opened at 9.69. Ivanhoe Electric shares last traded at 9.69, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Electric in a report on Monday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Electric in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Get Ivanhoe Electric alerts:

Ivanhoe Electric Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Ivanhoe Electric

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Ivanhoe Electric in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,986,000.

Ivanhoe Electric Company Profile

Ivanhoe Electric Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company in the United States. It operates through Critical Metals, Technology, and Energy Storage. The company holds 84.6% interests in the Tintic copper-gold project covering an area of 65 square kilometers located in Utah. It also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Santa Cruz copper project covering an area of 77.59 square kilometers located in Arizona; 75% interest in the Hog Heaven silver-gold-copper project covering an area of 24.2 square kilometers located in Montana; and 60% interest in the Ivory Coast project covering an area of 1,125 square kilometers located in the Ivory Coast.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.