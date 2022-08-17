Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Gap Down to $210.84

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $210.84, but opened at $199.05. Jack Henry & Associates shares last traded at $195.00, with a volume of 5,313 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.11.
Jack Henry & Associates Stock Down 8.4 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $191.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.04. The company has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack Henry & Associates
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 134.7% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 10.0% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter valued at $448,000. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Jack Henry & Associates
Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.
