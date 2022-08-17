Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Gap Down to $210.84

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $210.84, but opened at $199.05. Jack Henry & Associates shares last traded at $195.00, with a volume of 5,313 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.11.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Down 8.4 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $191.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.04. The company has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $482.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.30 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.81%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 134.7% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 10.0% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter valued at $448,000. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

