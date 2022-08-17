Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Shares Gap Up to $13.46

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.46, but opened at $13.77. Janux Therapeutics shares last traded at $13.37, with a volume of 3 shares changing hands.

Janux Therapeutics Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.71. The stock has a market cap of $569.49 million, a P/E ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 1.66.

Get Janux Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janux Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JANX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Janux Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 314.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 7,221 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC raised its position in Janux Therapeutics by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 32,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 11,351 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 34.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 4,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 25.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 9,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

About Janux Therapeutics

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Janux Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janux Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.