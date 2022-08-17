Jeereddi Investments LP Decreases Stock Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Jeereddi Investments LP cut its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Apollo Global Management accounts for 1.2% of Jeereddi Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Jeereddi Investments LP’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 2.8% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 9,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 5.7% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 5.5% in the first quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 5,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 51.7% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 61.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $91.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.69.

Apollo Global Management Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of APO stock traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $58.97. The stock had a trading volume of 25,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,021,919. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.97 and a twelve month high of $81.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.70.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. Apollo Global Management had a negative net margin of 44.62% and a positive return on equity of 42.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -51.45%.

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.60, for a total value of $819,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 526,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,740,621. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $3,137,400 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

