Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Waldencast Acquisition (NASDAQ:WALD)

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Waldencast Acquisition (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on Waldencast Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.
Waldencast Acquisition Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of Waldencast Acquisition stock opened at $8.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.67. Waldencast Acquisition has a 12-month low of $6.56 and a 12-month high of $10.89.
Waldencast Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses to identify businesses in the beauty, personal care, and wellness industries.
