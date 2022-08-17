Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Waldencast Acquisition (NASDAQ:WALD)

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Waldencast Acquisition (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on Waldencast Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Waldencast Acquisition stock opened at $8.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.67. Waldencast Acquisition has a 12-month low of $6.56 and a 12-month high of $10.89.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WALD. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Waldencast Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Waldencast Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $24,850,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waldencast Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Waldencast Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $874,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Waldencast Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $2,919,000.

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses to identify businesses in the beauty, personal care, and wellness industries.

