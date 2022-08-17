Jetcoin (JET) Price Tops $0.0098 on Exchanges

Jetcoin (JET) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Jetcoin has a total market capitalization of $125,477.08 and approximately $41,562.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jetcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Jetcoin has traded up 21.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,398.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004274 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003854 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004273 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004303 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002185 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.31 or 0.00129539 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00035027 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00066669 BTC.

Jetcoin (JET) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,768,025 coins. The official website for Jetcoin is jetcoin.io. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment. “

