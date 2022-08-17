Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) Trading 0.5% Higher

Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.95 and last traded at $1.91. Approximately 51,307 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 124,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.

Jianpu Technology Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.40.

Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 17th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.74 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Jianpu Technology

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jianpu Technology stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jianpu Technology Inc. ( NYSE:JT Get Rating ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 35,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Jianpu Technology at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Jianpu Technology Inc operates a platform that provides online discovery and recommendation services for financial products in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform allows users to access to financial products, including loans, credit cards, insurance products, and other financial products.

