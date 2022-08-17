Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) Trading 0.5% Higher

Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.95 and last traded at $1.91. Approximately 51,307 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 124,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.40.
Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 17th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.74 million during the quarter.
Jianpu Technology Inc operates a platform that provides online discovery and recommendation services for financial products in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform allows users to access to financial products, including loans, credit cards, insurance products, and other financial products.
