JOE (JOE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $94.91 Million

JOE (JOE) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 17th. JOE has a total market capitalization of $94.91 million and $3.60 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, JOE has traded 23% lower against the U.S. dollar. One JOE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001304 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004293 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00013509 BTC.

JOE Profile

JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 312,492,005 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling JOE

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JOE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JOE using one of the exchanges listed above.

