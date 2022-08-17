Joint Ventures (JOINT) Trading Down 48.7% This Week

Joint Ventures (JOINT) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. One Joint Ventures coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Joint Ventures has traded 48.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Joint Ventures has a market cap of $1,688.47 and $10,720.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24,031.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004163 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003951 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004161 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004182 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002128 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00128804 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00035898 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00067858 BTC.

About Joint Ventures

Joint Ventures (CRYPTO:JOINT) is a coin. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 coins. Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Joint Ventures’ official website is jointventures.io. The official message board for Joint Ventures is medium.com/jointventures.

Joint Ventures Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joint Ventures is a blockchain-based platform for digital content publishers. Their goal is to create an economy for online publishers that rewards every participant of the network, (including authors, commenters and advertisers alike) and minimizes the expenses on third-party commissions. By leveraging blockchain technology, Joint Venture addresses two of the major problems affecting the online advertising industry – lack of transparency (fraud) and the money wasted on useless middlemen commissions. JOINT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. Every transaction in their content economy requires Joint token. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joint Ventures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Joint Ventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

