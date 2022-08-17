Jonathan Weinberg Sells 14,335 Shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Stock

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) General Counsel Jonathan Weinberg sold 14,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $501,151.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 135,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,723,200.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Evolent Health Stock Performance

Shares of EVH stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,504,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.59 and a beta of 1.86. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.36 and a 52-week high of $39.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on EVH. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Evolent Health from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Evolent Health from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen upped their target price on Evolent Health from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Cowen upped their target price on Evolent Health to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Evolent Health from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evolent Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evolent Health

About Evolent Health

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Evolent Health by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,657,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,350,000 after buying an additional 111,882 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Evolent Health by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,180,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,644,000 after purchasing an additional 291,029 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,509,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,092 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,526,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,621,000 after acquiring an additional 544,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 16.8% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,380,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,874,000 after purchasing an additional 342,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

