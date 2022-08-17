JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Price Target to $705.00

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $685.00 to $705.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.47% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $786.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group to $680.00 in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $620.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $721.36.

TransDigm Group Stock Down 1.3 %

TDG traded down $8.94 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $668.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,693. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $575.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $608.76. The company has a market capitalization of $36.26 billion, a PE ratio of 51.26, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.44. TransDigm Group has a one year low of $500.08 and a one year high of $686.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The aerospace company reported $4.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 15.56%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that TransDigm Group will post 14.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.63, for a total transaction of $6,205,745.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,627,947.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.63, for a total transaction of $6,205,745.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,627,947.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 35,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.68, for a total value of $23,489,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,978 shares of company stock worth $38,950,146. Corporate insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,553,399 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,169,759,000 after purchasing an additional 16,648 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,650,144,000 after acquiring an additional 117,137 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,336,367 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,825,316,000 after buying an additional 107,621 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 5.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,257,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,748,289,000 after purchasing an additional 173,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,223,480 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,414,756,000 after purchasing an additional 179,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

