JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) is Ceera Investments LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Ceera Investments LLC lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,960 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Ceera Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Ceera Investments LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 361,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,183,000 after acquiring an additional 4,286 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 36.7% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,608,000. Callan Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 185.3% in the first quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 22,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 14,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 161.9% in the first quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 19,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 11,945 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

JPST stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $50.17. 3,576,741 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.20.

