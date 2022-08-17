Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Short Interest Update

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,220,000 shares, a drop of 12.8% from the July 15th total of 12,860,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Juniper Networks

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $175,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 851,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,843,092.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,610 shares of company stock worth $665,163. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 72.8% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 250.0% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 142.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 879 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Juniper Networks Trading Up 0.2 %

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Juniper Networks to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.41.

JNPR stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.10. 2,139,964 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,142,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.58. Juniper Networks has a one year low of $26.20 and a one year high of $38.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.78.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.59%.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

