Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 7,000 Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 22,978,823 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $666,054,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123,792 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 152.8% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 5,080,754 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $147,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071,233 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 90.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,330,541 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $125,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,057 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 608.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,468,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,540,744 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $73,656,000 after buying an additional 544,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Occidental Petroleum news, CAO Christopher O. Champion sold 111,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $7,860,681.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,303 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,063.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 5,673,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.27 per share, for a total transaction of $313,557,542.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 148,835,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,226,142,948.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher O. Champion sold 111,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $7,860,681.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,063.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 32,717,757 shares of company stock worth $1,883,198,604. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of OXY stock traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $63.77. The company had a trading volume of 118,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,498,686. The firm has a market cap of $59.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.07. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $21.62 and a twelve month high of $74.04.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.14. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 60.25% and a net margin of 32.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on OXY shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.58.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.