Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,527,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,892,000 after buying an additional 284,978 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,594,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,274,000 after purchasing an additional 95,435 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,722,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,315,000 after purchasing an additional 720,712 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,240,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,335,000 after purchasing an additional 41,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,775,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,529,000 after purchasing an additional 353,227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $175.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.54.

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Down 2.7 %

TTWO stock traded down $3.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.89. 19,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,225,263. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.28. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.85 and a 1 year high of $195.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.74.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($1.60). Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total transaction of $420,021.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,452,887.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total value of $399,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,212,190.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total transaction of $420,021.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,452,887.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

