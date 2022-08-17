Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Has $1.71 Million Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Marathon Petroleum comprises about 1.1% of Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth $30,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $989,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 138.5% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total transaction of $12,960,034.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 63,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,123,671.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MPC traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.98. The stock had a trading volume of 25,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,318,293. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.43. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $53.47 and a one year high of $114.35. The firm has a market cap of $48.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $5.63. The company had revenue of $54.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 15.68%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MPC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.50.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

