Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Has $5.76 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,245 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 5,657 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 3.6% of Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on HD. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Home Depot from $375.00 to $399.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Home Depot Trading Up 0.5 %

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at $14,739,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,739,935.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $328.92. The company had a trading volume of 45,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,831,817. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $292.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.25. The firm has a market cap of $338.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.60%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.53 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

