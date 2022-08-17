Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Has $601,000 Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 45.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,805 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 290,740,891 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $15,106,895,000 after purchasing an additional 791,443 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,483,451 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,858,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312,242 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,174,424 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,792,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,263 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,847,194 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,953,781,000 after acquiring an additional 4,571,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $1,884,917,000. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

NYSE VZ traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.40. 113,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,436,956. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.76 and a 1 year high of $56.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.33.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.30%.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,674 shares of company stock worth $237,377 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.