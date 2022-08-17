Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Makes New $144,000 Investment in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 60.0% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

HOOD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Robinhood Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.26.

In other news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 426,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,840,570. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 118,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $1,075,092.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,383,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,585,354.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 426,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,840,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 406,276 shares of company stock valued at $3,894,412 over the last ninety days.

NASDAQ HOOD traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $10.58. The stock had a trading volume of 140,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,774,146. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.60. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $52.06. The stock has a market cap of $9.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 221.99% and a negative return on equity of 27.59%. The business had revenue of $318.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

