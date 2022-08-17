K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Price Target Raised to C$10.75 at National Bankshares

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$10.50 to C$10.75 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 34.54% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on KNT. TD Securities set a C$12.00 target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Eight Capital increased their target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$12.00 to C$12.80 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James set a C$10.00 target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Get K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) alerts:

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Stock Performance

KNT remained flat at C$7.99 on Wednesday. 337,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,128,356. K92 Mining Inc. has a twelve month low of C$1.55 and a twelve month high of C$8.50. The firm has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 32.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Insider Transactions at K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V)

About K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V)

In related news, Director Mark Price Eaton sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.79, for a total value of C$195,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,762,200. In related news, Director Mark Price Eaton sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.79, for a total value of C$195,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,762,200. Also, Director Nan H. Lee acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.95 per share, with a total value of C$31,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at C$31,800.

(Get Rating)

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.