Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Short Interest Down 10.8% in July

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 190,100 shares, a drop of 10.8% from the July 15th total of 213,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 38,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

KAI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kadant in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Kadant from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

KAI stock traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $196.92. 1,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,266. Kadant has a 12 month low of $168.43 and a 12 month high of $240.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $187.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 13th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.84%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Kadant by 7.3% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 12,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Kadant by 266.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Kadant by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Kadant by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its stake in Kadant by 8.0% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 19,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

