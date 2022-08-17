Kalmar 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $20,696.00 (KALM)

Kalmar (KALM) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. Over the last week, Kalmar has traded 5% lower against the US dollar. Kalmar has a market cap of $4.51 million and approximately $20,696.00 worth of Kalmar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kalmar coin can currently be purchased for about $0.80 or 0.00003370 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004217 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00013450 BTC.

Kalmar Coin Profile

Kalmar’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,644,823 coins. Kalmar’s official Twitter account is @kalmar_io.

Buying and Selling Kalmar

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalmar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kalmar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kalmar using one of the exchanges listed above.

