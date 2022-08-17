KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CJS Securities raised KAR Auction Services from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut KAR Auction Services from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on KAR Auction Services from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.67.

NYSE:KAR opened at $16.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.99. KAR Auction Services has a 1 year low of $11.76 and a 1 year high of $22.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.33.

In other KAR Auction Services news, Director Michael T. Kestner acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.70 per share, with a total value of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,553.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 21.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 119,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 20,773 shares during the last quarter. Clear Sky Advisers LLC bought a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the second quarter worth about $2,319,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the second quarter worth about $27,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,405,042 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,062,000 after acquiring an additional 86,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 129.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 64,171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 36,241 shares during the last quarter.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

