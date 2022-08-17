Keebeck Alpha LP Acquires 1,002 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Keebeck Alpha LP grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 79.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,263 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in Boeing were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,092.3% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 6,466.7% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 53.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.56.

BA opened at $172.08 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $233.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $148.33 and a 200-day moving average of $164.90.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

