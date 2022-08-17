Keebeck Alpha LP Decreases Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Keebeck Alpha LP decreased its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,520 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 972 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in American Express were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 3.5% in the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments raised its stake in shares of American Express by 421.5% in the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 8,522 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 6,888 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 5.1% in the first quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 50.4% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at $318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research cut shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $213.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

American Express Stock Performance

In other American Express news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $165.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.14. American Express has a 52 week low of $134.12 and a 52 week high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. American Express’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.