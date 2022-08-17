Keebeck Alpha LP Grows Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Keebeck Alpha LP raised its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 962 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth about $49,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 103.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

NYSE:FICO opened at $501.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $432.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $436.84. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $340.48 and a 1-year high of $531.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.72, for a total value of $97,081.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,949.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $493.00 to $546.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $546.40.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

