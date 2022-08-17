Keebeck Alpha LP Grows Stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating) by 108.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,804 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,180,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,557,000 after buying an additional 578,265 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,534,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,065 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,497,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,268 shares in the last quarter. Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $119,560,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 236.0% during the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,784,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,164 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA EWZ opened at $31.90 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.29 and its 200 day moving average is $32.19. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $39.59.

About iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

