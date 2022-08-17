Keebeck Alpha LP Has $417,000 Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Keebeck Alpha LP increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 78.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,140 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,139 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QSR. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 14.9% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 24,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,147,442 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,098,000 after purchasing an additional 165,613 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,844,341 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $107,742,000 after acquiring an additional 496,347 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,012,728 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $234,419,000 after acquiring an additional 44,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,601 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on QSR shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.78.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

QSR stock opened at $60.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.61 and a 200-day moving average of $54.76. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.68 and a 12-month high of $65.64.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 34.39% and a net margin of 13.36%. Restaurant Brands International’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.44%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.