Keebeck Alpha LP Purchases Shares of 27,543 Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR)

Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000. Keebeck Alpha LP owned approximately 0.20% of Cedar Realty Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 22.7% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 21,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 63.6% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. Vazirani Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cedar Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,731,000. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cedar Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $636,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cedar Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Darcy Morris sold 107,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total value of $3,080,058.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,493 shares in the company, valued at $71,723.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

CDR stock opened at $28.95 on Wednesday. Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $16.43 and a one year high of $29.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $394.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $19.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th.

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

