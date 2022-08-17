Keebeck Alpha LP Reduces Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Keebeck Alpha LP cut its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,146 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FITB. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 29,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 192,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,399,000 after buying an additional 29,178 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,136,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 738,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,153,000 after acquiring an additional 8,594 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FITB shares. Robert W. Baird raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $55.00 to $47.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.56.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 1.0 %

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $37.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.64. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $31.80 and a 12 month high of $50.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.11). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 29.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.25%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.