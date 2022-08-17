Keebeck Alpha LP Takes $954,000 Position in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 52,083 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,000. Keebeck Alpha LP owned approximately 0.06% of Tenneco at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tenneco during the first quarter worth about $800,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Tenneco by 7.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 184,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenneco in the first quarter worth approximately $7,149,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenneco in the first quarter worth approximately $11,788,000. Finally, Vazirani Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenneco in the first quarter worth approximately $2,290,000. Institutional investors own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenneco alerts:

Tenneco Price Performance

TEN opened at $19.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.21, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.85. Tenneco Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $19.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Tenneco

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Tenneco in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

(Get Rating)

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, and powertrain products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport, and aftermarket customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Motorparts, Performance Solutions, Clean Air, and Powertrain. The Motorparts segment offers shock and strut, steering and suspension, braking, sealing, emissions control, engine, and maintenance products under the Monroe, Champion, Öhlins, MOOG, Walker, Fel-Pro, Wagner, Ferodo, Rancho, Thrush, National, Sealed Power, and other brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.