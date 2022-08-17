Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 18th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0946 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th.

Keg Royalties Income Fund Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Keg Royalties Income Fund stock opened at C$16.83 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$15.66. Keg Royalties Income Fund has a 12-month low of C$13.62 and a 12-month high of C$17.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.13. The stock has a market cap of C$191.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.61.

Keg Royalties Income Fund Company Profile

The Keg Royalties Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended limited purpose trust. The company invests in The Keg Rights Limited Partnership, which owns the trademarks, trade names, operating procedures and systems, and other intellectual property used for the operation of Keg steakhouse restaurants and bars.

