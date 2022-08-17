Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 18th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0946 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th.
Keg Royalties Income Fund Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of Keg Royalties Income Fund stock opened at C$16.83 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$15.66. Keg Royalties Income Fund has a 12-month low of C$13.62 and a 12-month high of C$17.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.13. The stock has a market cap of C$191.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.61.
Keg Royalties Income Fund Company Profile
