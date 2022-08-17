Kemacoin (KEMA) Trading 13.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Kemacoin (KEMA) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 17th. In the last seven days, Kemacoin has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kemacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Kemacoin has a total market capitalization of $7,471.43 and approximately $1.00 worth of Kemacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003809 BTC.
- Midas (MIDAS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.79 or 0.00143231 BTC.
- Zenon (ZNN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00009178 BTC.
- TenUp (TUP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000302 BTC.
- Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000122 BTC.
- Beacon (BECN) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000665 BTC.
- Havy (HAVY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000197 BTC.
- StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000075 BTC.
Kemacoin Profile
KEMA is a coin. Kemacoin’s total supply is 25,017,096 coins and its circulating supply is 24,360,241 coins. The official website for Kemacoin is www.kema.io. Kemacoin’s official Twitter account is @kemacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Kemacoin
