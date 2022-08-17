Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) Short Interest Up 7.6% in July

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,410,000 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the July 15th total of 2,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 483,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 47.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 162.6% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KW opened at $20.63 on Wednesday. Kennedy-Wilson has a 12 month low of $18.34 and a 12 month high of $25.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is currently 105.50%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

