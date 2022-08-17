Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Shares Gap Down to $45.91

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $45.91, but opened at $43.81. Kenon shares last traded at $43.81, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands.
Kenon Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 6.69 and a current ratio of 6.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.97.
Kenon (NYSE:KEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The utilities provider reported $11.86 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $146.00 million for the quarter. Kenon had a net margin of 267.63% and a return on equity of 61.18%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kenon
About Kenon
Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: OPC Israel, CPV Group, ZIM, and Quantum. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of renewable energy and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; manufacture of automobiles; and provision of container liner shipping services.
