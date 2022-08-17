Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Shares Gap Down to $45.91

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $45.91, but opened at $43.81. Kenon shares last traded at $43.81, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 6.69 and a current ratio of 6.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.97.

Kenon (NYSE:KEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The utilities provider reported $11.86 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $146.00 million for the quarter. Kenon had a net margin of 267.63% and a return on equity of 61.18%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of Kenon by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,719,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,274,000 after purchasing an additional 33,046 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kenon by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 494,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,598,000 after purchasing an additional 23,520 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Kenon by 210.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 71,576 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kenon by 577.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 104,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,116,000 after purchasing an additional 89,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Kenon by 353.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 65,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.95% of the company’s stock.

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: OPC Israel, CPV Group, ZIM, and Quantum. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of renewable energy and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; manufacture of automobiles; and provision of container liner shipping services.

