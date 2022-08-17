Kevin Cornils Sells 7,037 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) insider Kevin Cornils sold 7,037 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $99,221.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,863.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.94. The stock had a trading volume of 11,450,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,510,010. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.49. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.22 and a 1-year high of $120.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PTON. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $55.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Peloton Interactive from $46.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $45.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $51.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peloton Interactive

About Peloton Interactive

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,787,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818,380 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 5.0% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 33,191,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,414 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,768,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,816,000 after purchasing an additional 851,812 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 16.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,124,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,171 shares during the period. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 8,672,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,122,000 after buying an additional 3,840,044 shares in the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

