Kevin Cornils Sells 7,037 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) insider Kevin Cornils sold 7,037 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $99,221.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,863.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Peloton Interactive Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PTON traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.94. The stock had a trading volume of 11,450,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,510,010. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.49. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.22 and a 1-year high of $120.62.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PTON. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $55.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Peloton Interactive from $46.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $45.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $51.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peloton Interactive
About Peloton Interactive
Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.
