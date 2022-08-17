KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Bought by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 895.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,860 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 284,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,541,000 after buying an additional 5,545 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 60,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 4,836 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 91,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 125.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 17,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KEY. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.39.

KeyCorp Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE KEY opened at $19.78 on Wednesday. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $27.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.68. The firm has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.32.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 28.53% and a return on equity of 15.01%. KeyCorp’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.