KeyCorp Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Duke Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 16th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will earn $6.49 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.52. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Duke Energy’s current full-year earnings is $5.45 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Duke Energy’s FY2026 earnings at $6.82 EPS.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.91.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $112.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $86.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.34. Duke Energy has a 1 year low of $95.48 and a 1 year high of $116.33.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total transaction of $44,716.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,072 shares in the company, valued at $12,291,258. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total transaction of $44,716.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,291,258. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $76,951.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,957 shares in the company, valued at $6,481,143.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,234 shares of company stock worth $903,241. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duke Energy

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 619.5% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 31.3% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 689,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,960,000 after purchasing an additional 164,524 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 17.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 369,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,651,000 after purchasing an additional 55,365 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 11.0% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 39,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at about $4,917,000. 62.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

