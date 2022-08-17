Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.48-$7.48 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.39 billion-$5.39 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.33 billion. Keysight Technologies also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.94-$2.00 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $176.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $192.67.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of KEYS stock traded down $1.34 on Wednesday, reaching $169.29. 1,025,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,054,465. The stock has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.29. Keysight Technologies has a 1-year low of $127.93 and a 1-year high of $209.08.

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,324,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $136.91 per share, with a total value of $68,455.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,626 shares in the company, valued at $496,435.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,324,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Keysight Technologies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $462,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $380,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 99.2% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. 84.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Keysight Technologies

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.