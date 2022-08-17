Keystone Financial Services Acquires 17,011 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Keystone Financial Services increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 375,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,011 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 5.2% of Keystone Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Keystone Financial Services’ holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOVT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,922,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,510,378,000 after purchasing an additional 17,187,737 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,782,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,909,000 after purchasing an additional 628,092 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,467,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,665,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048,288 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 23,996,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771,898 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,768,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,873 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS GOVT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.00. 6,033,069 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.48.

