Keystone Financial Services Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Keystone Financial Services lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up 1.2% of Keystone Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Keystone Financial Services’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.63. 1,541,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.42 and a 200-day moving average of $73.63.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.