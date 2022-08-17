Keystone Financial Services Cuts Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Keystone Financial Services decreased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Keystone Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Keystone Financial Services’ holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000.

TIP traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $115.07. The company had a trading volume of 88,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,621,841. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $113.01 and a 12-month high of $131.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.01.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

