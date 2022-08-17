Keystone Financial Services Cuts Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Keystone Financial Services reduced its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 45.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,966 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Services’ holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $51,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ ESGD traded down $0.67 on Wednesday, reaching $66.08. 4,927 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 815,894. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.13. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.91 and a fifty-two week high of $82.63.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $1.396 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.01.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.